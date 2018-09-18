Two-month-old baby found dead hidden in laundry basket

This is the harrowing moment a two-month-old baby was found dead – stuffed under clothes in a laundry basket and ignored by neighbours.

The black plastic holder was seen by residents dumped next to a banana plantation near the Embassy of Bhutan in Bangkok on September 9.

Locals ignored it for more three hours in the blistering day time sun – as ants began crawling all over the baby’s body.

Neighbour Nong Phet, 48, picked up the basket at 9:30am and noticed it was unusually heavy. She was shocked after looking inside and noticing the corpse.

Residents in the area are now devastated – believing that the tot might have been still alive when it was left and that it could have been saved.

Nong Phet said: ”I was riding by and getting ready to do my own washing when I saw the clothes and stopped to look. When I picked up the basket it was very heavy.

”I pushed back the fabric and saw the baby. He wasn’t making any sound or moving so I quickly went to get help.

”People said that the basket had been there since six o’clock in the morning. It’s very sad, because if someone had looked before maybe the baby was still alive.”

Inspector Pongsaton Wongtamnan from the Huay Khwang district police station said he recceived a all about the dead baby at 10am.

He added: ”Volunteer rescue workers confirmed at the scene that the baby was dead. The body has been taken to hospital for a post mortem examination to find out how he died and when.

”From preliminary examinations we believe he was two to three months old. His body was covered in ants and he was hidden under clothes in the basket.

”We are currently in the process of checking CCTV in the area to accelerate the pursuit of the offender and prosecute them according to the law.”