Two killed, five hurt as car hits tree, poles in Lop Buri

Two killed five hurt:

Police said the accident happened at 3.10am on the Phaholyothin road in Moo 8 village in Tambon Huay Pong of Khok Samrong district.

The traces on the road showed that the car hit a tree and then two power poles before flipping in the ditch.

Dead are Wiphanee Poomkhachorn, 29, and Kanyaret Srirathu, 24.

The five injured were identified as Wisant Wongkerd, 25, Naiyana Phetyen, 20, Pornpiyanan Khamkaew, 21, Man Prongjit, 24, and Suthida Huaphai, 25.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to Khok Samrong Hospital.

Police suspect that the driver may have dozed off, causing the accident.