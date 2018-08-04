Two killed, 9 injured as Phayao pickup hits a tree

Police said the pickup suffered a brake malfunction and lost control before it down a hillside in Moo 4 village in Tambon Ban Sra in Chiang Muan district at 5:30 pm.

The pickup fell about 7 metres down the hill before hitting a tree. The driver and 10 passengers were injured, and two died on their way to Pong district hospital. The injured were later forwarded to Phayao Hospital.