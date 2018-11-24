Two defence volunteers shot dead in Pattani

Supoj Pholpala, 25, and Assaree Jurae, 28, were each shot once in the head at Taloh Duh Raman Village in Tambon Taloh Duh Raman, Kapho district.

They were taken to the local hospital, where they died.

Police, who found two spent 9mm shells at the scene, said the two had been watching over the market when two insurgents walked behind them and shot them at close range before fleeing with their pistols.