Two college students killed in Krabi head-on crash

A pickup truck driver fled the scene after hitting a motorcycle in Krabi on Tuesday in an accident in which two college students, who were on the motorbike, died at the scene.
The incident happened on the Khao Panom-Nuea Klong Road at 11.30am.
Police and rescue workers arrived to find a pickup with damage to the front. Nearby they found a damaged motorbike.
The male college students whose bodies were found at the scene were later identified as 19-year-old Nachapong Homruen and Jakkarin Inphoo.
Witnesses said the students were heading from their college in Krabi to Khao Panom.
The pickup truck, heading in the opposite direction, was trying to overtake another vehicle when it hit the motorbike head-on.
The truck driver, later identified as 22-year-old Teeraphon Rodrung, sped away from the scene.
As of the time of publishing, police were tracking down the driver with a view to taking legal action against him.