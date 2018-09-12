Two college students killed in Krabi head-on crash

The incident happened on the Khao Panom-Nuea Klong Road at 11.30am.

Police and rescue workers arrived to find a pickup with damage to the front. Nearby they found a damaged motorbike.

The male college students whose bodies were found at the scene were later identified as 19-year-old Nachapong Homruen and Jakkarin Inphoo.

Witnesses said the students were heading from their college in Krabi to Khao Panom.