Two arrested over lottery-ticket dispute

BANGKOK: Two women have been arrested for lodging false complaints after claiming another two women stole winning lottery tickets from them. Rewadee Hakaew, 53, was arrested in Nong Khai’s Muang district after crossing the border from Laos, after an alleged gambling trip.

Meanwhile, Wilaiporn Ratanatisroy, 59, was apprehended at her home in Bangkok’s Watthana district.

According to police, Ms Rewadee and Ms Wilaiporn in 2016 filed a complaint against a friend, Sudarat Noinit, for stealing five pairs of lottery tickets, which won the first prizes totalling B30 million on April 1, 2016.They also lodged a complaint against another woman, Jaroon Head, 62, for stealing tickets which won the first prize on April 1 last year.

Ms Jaroon filed a countersuit, in February claiming the pair falsely accused her. Police said it was highly unlikely the women could win the first prize two years in a row.