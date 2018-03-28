Turkish woman robbed by Patong motorcycle taxi driver

Police instigated a search for a motorcycle taxi driver after a complaint from a female Turkish tourist over sexual harassment and robbery.

The 26-year-old Turkish tourist was discovered by a police officer at Bangwad Dam while he was out jogging. She was found sitting in the middle of the road. The woman claimed that she had come from Soi Nanai in Patong at about 3am on a motorcycle taxi, expecting to be taken back to her hotel room in Patong, but the taxi driver instead brought her all the way over Patong Hill to the dam, tried to sexually assault her, and then robbed her. She said that she had lost her bag with an iPhone 6s, Bt4,000 in cash and credit cards in the incident.

After checking the CCTV camera along the route from Patong to Kathu along with other evidence, police found that the motorcycle taxi man actually works at a hotel in Kathu – and as a motorcycle taxi driver as a part-time job. He was apprehended and taken to his room by police with a view to locating the stolen items, followed by the place where he had dumped her bag. His motorcycle was seized and he was taken to Kathu police station for further questioning. NTN EP