Tupac Shakur Is Alive And Living In Malaysia, Says Suge Knight’s Son

Looks like another person is claiming Tupac Shakur is still alive and well – and this time it’s the son of the recently imprisoned Death Row Records Founder, Marion ‘Suge’ Knight.

Suge J Knight let his theories be known on Instagram on Tuesday, insinuating that Tupac’s death was a hoax and he’s actually in Malaysia.

He began as he meant to go on by simply posting the provocative message ‘Tupac is alive’. Inevitably, this prompted a backlash, with one person writing: “You said [too] much. Time for you to go.” To which Knight replied: “The truth will be out and I’m not going anywhere.”

He continued to post on the subject via his Instagram profile, as he shared supposedly recent pictures of Tupac alongside the likes of Beyonce and 50 Cent. Well, if that doesn’t prove it then nothing ever will: either Tupac is alive or Photoshop exists, that’s for sure.



Credit: Instagram

After illustrating his point, Knight shored up his argument with lots of obscure and conspiratorial Illuminati references, just for good measure.

One post read: “Beware of fake accounts. Their job is to distract you. The Illuminati are all about power. This is why you see powerful names get locked up.”

Another read: “I’m safe and just know it was self defense. #killuminati”

In among these posts, he also shared the simple message, ‘I’m not on drugs’. To be fair, this slots in quite nicely with the rest of his posts.

However, in his story, he did say the popular conspiracy theory that Tupac is living in Cuba is bullshit… no, he is of course living in Malaysia.

He went on to say: “I’m a Knight. And they think Knights are a threat. I will continue to move smart. I’m not snitching on PAC, never the case. He would want me to protect my family. I’m doing that. We are. Free Big Suge TIL then.”

His dad was sentenced to 28 years in prison last month in relation to a hit and run incident -which saw one person die while another was injured – in a confrontation during the production of NWA biopic Straight Outta Compton back in 2014.

Tupac was killed in a shooting in Las Vegas in September 1996.