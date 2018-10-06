Tsunami warning system out of action for A YEAR

GMM 25 news quotes the Director of the the National Disaster Warning Centre (NDWC) Suppapimit Paorik as saying… “Only one Tsunami warning buoy is still working. There are two of them. One of them remains broken since October last year.

We believe that fishermen tied their fishing boat to the Tsunami warning buoy to drop an anchor. The Tsunami buoy has been broken.”

“To repair the Tsunami warning buoy we need efficient experts and boats. A full installationeach time costs about 8-10 million baht.”

The National Disaster Warning Centre (NDWC) will install a spare buoy within the month. Khun Suppapimit has confirmed that the there is still one operational tsunami warning buoy.

One buoy was installed 250 kilometres west of Phuket’s coast in 2010. A second was installed 150 kilometres from Phang Nga.

“There are also warning buoys set up by our neighboring countries. The warning buoy that is still working provides up to 90 minute warning.”

The National Disaster Warning Centre also says that a water level measurement station of the Royal Thai Navy provides an additional 30 minute warning and that the warning systems are monitored 24 hours a day