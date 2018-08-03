Truck flips and bursts into flames in Ayutthaya accident

The truck driver, Praiwal Phetsanghan, 36, escaped with minor injuries in the 6.30am accident on Highway No 9 in Tambon Chiang Rak Noi in Ayutthaya’s Bang Pa-in district.

Praiwal told police that he was delivering the paint and paint thinner to a buyer when his truck lost control at a curve and flipped over, and the chemical caught fire.

Fire engines took about an hour to put out the blaze that consumed the entire truck.