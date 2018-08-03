Truck flips and bursts into flames in Ayutthaya accident

A truck carrying paints and paint thinner solvent burst into flames after it flipped over on an Ayutthaya road early on Friday.
The truck driver, Praiwal Phetsanghan, 36, escaped with minor injuries in the 6.30am accident on Highway No 9 in Tambon Chiang Rak Noi in Ayutthaya’s Bang Pa-in district.
Praiwal told police that he was delivering the paint and paint thinner to a buyer when his truck lost control at a curve and flipped over, and the chemical caught fire.
Fire engines took about an hour to put out the blaze that consumed the entire truck.