This was the nerve-wracking moment dozens of villagers were carried across a swollen river – in a dumpster truck.

Residents can normally wade through the river in Rizal, Philippines, when they want visit neighbouring towns.

But after weeks of torrential rain battered the area, the body of water was turned into a raging set of rapids.

Roads were submerged under the overflowed river making it hard for locals to transport to and from the town.

A local construction firm helped to ferry the villagers across the river by cramming them all into a dumpster and revving it through the water on August 17 at 11am.

Local resident John Tanay said: ”The water level was too high for people to cross. I want to thank the person who brought the truck to help us.

”It was a strange freight that they were carrying but it gives a lot of comfort to people in the village to know there is help.”

Have you captured something unusual on your phone? Submit your videos to PattayaOne to have them featured online.