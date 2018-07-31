The troops were dispatched from the Siwara base after Thewee Promkot, head of Ban Lao Nok Yung village, sought help from the Army camp.

Thewee was told by relatives of Nan Lasadaeng, 79, who lives in Ban Lao Nok Yung in Tambon Dong Mafai of Muang district, that the old man went into a forest in the Phuphan Mountains to collect edible vegetables 10 days ago and did not return.

The relatives said Nan normally returned home after a few days foraging in the forest for vegetables he could eat or sell.

The family feared he might have sought shelter from heavy rains inside a cave and was trapped there or might have been injured.

There were heavy rains on the mountain range throughout the night.