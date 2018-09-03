Troops from the Sa Kaew base and rangers joined officers from the Wang Somboon police station in checking the road along the Phra Sathuen Dam following complaints that several youngsters had gathered there to race.

The officers found 150 motorcycles and a group of bikers playing loud music.

Eight of the motorcycles were found to have been illegally modified. The motorcycles and their owners were taken to the police station.

Most of the motorcyclists were younger than 15 and did not have helmets or hold a valid driving license. The officers did not charge the other bikers and told them to go home.