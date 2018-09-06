The searches by troops from the 38th Army Circle and officials from other agencies resumed at 6am.

On Tuesday, a racing boat of the Army Circle sank during a practice for the annual race. Most of 49 rowers managed to swim ashore but three of them went missing. They were identified as Privates Narong In-sai, Samphan Oonthin and Yutthapong Boonma.

Nan governor Phaisarn Wimolrat has instructed all tambon administrative organisations downstream from the accident site to join the search.

The operation on Wednesday was carried out by 60 officials on 14 boats while 120 more officials were dispatched to check downriver.