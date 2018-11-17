Trash men back at Tesco North Pattaya

Pattaya’s trash collectors were back behind Tesco-Lotus on North Road which has been suffering chronic problems with illegal dumping.

The Sanitation Department deployed trash trucks to collect all the refuse left in the vacant property behind the North Pattaya supermarket. They also went around to neighboring homes and businesses to warn them not to dump trash there and to report anyone they see.

On Sept. 3, Pattaya officials arrested a person responsible for repeatedly dumping construction debris behind Tesco-Lotus. He was driving wood scraps and weeds in a motorbike sidecar to dump behind the store.