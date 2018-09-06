Trang councillor held over roadwork attacks

The 56-year-old councillor Jareuk Tamang, who was accused of being behind the attacks, was apprehended from his home, which was one of the 10 targeted locations in Tambon Na Bin La of Muang Trang that were raided by nearly 100 police and soldiers at 6am.

Another local resident Somneuk Noowong, 40, was apprehended at a separate location and was brought for questioning at the Phraya Ratsadanuphapradit Military Camp by soldiers and police.

The army involvement was because the two incidents against Surat Thani-based contractor Suwit Phaksutheekosol in Tambon Na Bin La were regarded as a national security case as they allegedly involved an influential figure. It was suspected that the two incidents stemmed from major contractors who were upset that a company from Surat Thani won the roadworks contract.