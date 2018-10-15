Train suicide linked to woman stabbed to death in Hua Hin

Train suicide linked: Police have established a link between a man who apparently committed suicide by lying down in front of an oncoming train, and a woman found dead in a townhouse in Hua Hin district.

Provincial police chief Surasak Suksawaeng said on Sunday investigators were convinced that the death of Dittawat Droch was related to the murder of Suchapat Hiranpanthachot.

Suchapat, 39, from Prawet district of Bangkok was found dead on Saturday night at a townhouse at Phu Tawan housing estate in the resort town. She had been stabbed several times, and her body placed in a large black plastic container in a bathroom.

On the same day that the body of Suchapat was found, Dittawat, 28, a Hua Hin resident was hit by a train at a crossing in neighbouring Cha-am district of Phetchaburi.

The Sawang Sanphet Rescue Foundation on Saturday quoted an eyewitness as saying Dittawat rode his motorcycle to the crossing, jumped off and ran over to the tracks, where he lay down as the Sungai Kolok-bound express train was approaching.

Pol Maj Gen Surasak said on Sunday investigators have established that Dittawat was the man who rented the townhouse where the murdered woman’s body was found.

Evidence gathered at the crime scene indicated that Dittawat could be the murderer, with no other accomplices, he added.

The Prachuap Khiri Khan police commander said a police were working on the theory that the two might have met at the townhouse, where something prompted Dittawat to become enraged and murder the woman.

He might have felt guilty and decided to commit suicide, he added. Duangdao Balee, 49, a neighbour, told police that earlier two men and a woman had been seen arriving at the townhouse in a white car.

A few days later the woman left in the same car and left them men, who did not speak to any of the neighbors, at the property.

It is not yet clear if they have any connection to the murder