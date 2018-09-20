Train Injures: A driver was injured when his car was hit by a train in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district on Wednesday morning.

The Bangkok-Padang Bezar train hit the car at a rail crossing in Ban Lop Moom in Tambon Patong.

The car driver, Aeb Meekaew, was severely injured and taken to Hat Yai Hospital.

The train driver, Thira Benso, 58, told police that he saw the car breach the rail crossing and stop while his train was approaching. He used the horn but the car did not move. Thira said he tried to stop the train.

The train was only slightly damaged and proceeded after the accident.