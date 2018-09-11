The driver of a follow-up Bangkok-bound train saw the body at 6.40am and alerted Bang Phra railway station.

The man, lean in build and estimated to be 165 centimetres tall, had suffered severe head injuries.

The body lay on the track between the villages of Moo 3 and Moo 4 in Tambon Bang Toey, about a kilometre from Bang Phra station.

It’s believed he was struck and killed by the first Bangkok-bound train of the day, which left the station at 5.45am.

Village heads Saiyud Thongamphai of Moo 3 and Chawalit Puangmanee of Moo 4 were among the first people on the scene after getting calls from Bang Phra station.

Neither had seen the man before, leading to speculation the victim could have been a homeless drifter, though it was also suggested he could have been a passenger who fell from an earlier train.