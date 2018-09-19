You’ll find Trade’s tremendous depth of experience in Upvc windows & doors hard to beat, anywhere! We believe that putting the customer first plays a big part in our success and we pride ourselves in providing outstanding client service with total attention to detail.The statistics reinforce this with over 70% of new business being referred by previous satisfied customers. We make great efforts to make savings at company level so we can pass these on to you, our valued customers through consistently low prices and regular genuine offers.

The showroom and design teams

There’s absolutely no pressure when you shop for new windows & doors in our friendly showroom. Discuss your requirements with our team, use our knowledge and experience to finalise your designs and we’ll produce your free no obligation quotation.

The surveying team

To make absolutely sure things are correct before proceeding to manufacture your windows & doors, a professional Trade Upvc surveyor will visit the site of your project to thoroughly check all measurements and identify/advise on any potential problems which could affect a smooth installation.

The manufacturing team

Your windows & doors will be made using the most modern machinery in a purpose designed factory ensuring every frame is accurate and true.

The building team

Don’t worry if you want to enlarge an existing window to make it wider or higher. May be you want to make an existing window into a door to make it smaller. Our builders are skilled tradesmen so relax, we can sort it for you.

The window and door installation team

Whether it’s one window or door you’re having, or a whole houseful, Trade upvc’s installation team will complete the job with the minimum of disruption. We only use our own fitting team-never sub-contractors so you can be sure that courteous, polite and skilled tradesmen are at work in your home.

The customer care and service team

Should you ever need us,we’re only ever a phone call away-7 days a week.

47/1 Moo.9 Pattaya Klang (corner of Soi 2)

Nongprue, ​Banglamung

Chonburi 20150

Thailand

Call