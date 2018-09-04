Tourist seriously injured in ATV accident

Rescue workers were notified that two tourists had been injured in the accident on Nark Kerd Hill in Chalong at 4pm, and took them to Chalong Hospital.

The Saudi man who sustained serious head injuries was later identified as 25-year-old Mutih Alshali. He needed emergency resuscitation while being to hospital and was later transferred to Bangkok Hospital.

Mr Alshali’s friend, who sustained minor injuries, said they had been chasing each in two different ATVs and “the route was very bumpy”.

Mr Alshali, who was driving at high speed, lost control of his vehicle and careered over the side of the hill and down into the forest below.