Woman Arrested in sting

Tourist police have arrested a woman for having allegedly used Facebook to deceive over 40 people into buying tour packages to South Korea but the tours never took place.

Deputy tourist police chief Pol Maj-General Surachet Hakpal said Phakkhararak Kamlangcharoen, 31, was arrested at the Central West Gate shopping mall in Nonthaburi on Wednesday evening in a sting operation. Surachet said police planned the arrest after receiving complaints from the victims that they had each given Phakkhararak Bt13,900 but the promised tours failed to materialise.

Surachet said an undercover officer contacted the woman via her Facebook page and made an arrangement to pay for the package at the mall where she was arrested.Nation