Tourist police top brass checks up on Walking Street

Acting chief of the tourist police Maj Gen Theeraphon Khupatanon dropped into Walking Street, Pattaya, on Tuesday night.

The new chief wanted to make sure that everything was in place for tourists’ safety ahead of the Loy Krathong celebration later this month.

Along with forty tourist cops, local police and volunteers Theeraphon warned that underage drinking, drug use and weapons were all no-nos and offences would be prosecuted.

Tourists and locals took thumbs-up pictures with the chief during the PR visit.