TOURIST POLICE CRACKDOWN ON “INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS” EMPLOYING ILLEGAL FOREIGN TEACHERS

Crime buster Surachet Hakpal has admitted that many of the targets of the latest crackdown on illegal foreigners in Thailand were Africans using the cover of work as language teachers at international schools.

The police major general – who is the deputy commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau – said that out of the 118 targets that resulted in 99 arrests some 74 international schools were investigated.

What exactly constituted an international school was not articulated in the INN article.

But the major general sent out a clear warning to school administrators about hiring foreigners up to no good in Thailand.

He asked for school administrators’ cooperation in not hiring foreigners on tourist visas and promised trouble for schools that broke the regulations regarding hiring of foreign nationals.

Most of the arrests in the latest raid were Africans with those from Nigeria and Guinea figuring highly.

Surachet – known as Big Joke in the Thai media – has been featured in many high profile arrests of foreigners both in Thailand and abroad in recent months since his promotion. INN – EP