Tourist kills himself over toothache, say Thai police

Thai media reported that a Russian man found hanging in his apartment in Jomtien had killed himself because of toothache.

Na Jomtien police were called to a three story apartment building on Monday afternoon where in a second floor room they found 46 year old Ctenahob Stepanov hanging by an electrical cord from the door frame of the bathroom.

He had been dead about 12 hours and there was no sign of a struggle.

The body was discovered by the daughter and friends of the dead man who broke the doordown after not hearing from him since Sunday.

Police learned that he had come to Thailand with his daughter and friends for a holiday five months ago. He stayed alone in the apartment.

He had given no indication that he was going to take his own life but he had been suffering from terrible toothache recently.

He had taken medication and reportedly tried everything to ease the pain.

Daily News said that Na Jomtien police believe that he took his own life to get away from the pain of the toothache.