The Na Jomtien police were informed at 2.30am that Tourville Gilbert, 61, had died on his yacht that was docked at the Ocean Marina Yacht Club in Tambon Na Jomtien.

A doctor determined that he had died about eight hours earlier. There was no sign of four play.

A friend of his told police that Gilbert had earlier complained of chest pains. The friend checked the yacht and found the body.