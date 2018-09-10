Tourist Arrivals: Thailand welcomed visitor arrivals of about 22.65 million from January to July 2018, up by 11% compared to the same period of 2017, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). Estimated visitor expenditure rose by 14.44% to 1.18 trillion baht.

The top ten source markets of visitors to Thailand during the first seven months, were China, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, Lao PDR, India, Japan, Russia, the United States, Vietnam, and Singapore.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn, noted that visitor arrivals by sea are increasing, and higher hotel occupancies are being experienced in emerging secondary provinces, such as Rayong, Suphan Buri, Chai Nat, Nakhon Pathom, Ang Thong, and Phatthalung.

According to the governor, Travel Weekly UK has unveiled the results of its “Best Destinations in the World” survey and Thailand made it into the top 10 in four important categories. These were Best for Spa & Wellness (1st place), Best for Value for Money (2nd place), Best for Food & Drink (4th place), and Best for Luxury (9th place)