Tourism Ministry to pay Bt64 million in compensation to Phuket boat victims

Pongpanu Sawetrun, permanent secretary for Tourism and Sports Ministry, said the ministry has a fund for compensating foreign tourist in cases of accidents and the sum would be paid out within two days.

Pongpanu was speaking to reporters after the fund managers met and agreed to pay the sum.

He said 56 deceased victims would each receive compensation of Bt1 million, while 10 injured tourists would be eligible for medical-cost assistance of Bt500,000 each. The medical-related payout would reimburse hospitals for those costs not covered by other state and private agencies.

He added that the 74 survivors would be eligible for Bt20,000 compensation each, totalling Bt1.48 million. They would also receive another Bt20,000 for the disruption of their travel, totalling Bt1.48 million.

Pongpanu said the tourism ministry would also coordinate with the committee supervising insurance businesses to ensure the insurance firms rush their compensation payments to victims.

Pongpanu said the tour company and the boat company had also purchased insurance policies for the passengers.