Tour bus driver falls asleep, many casualties

A tour bus driver who had taken a group of people to make merit at a temple admitted to police that he fell asleep at the wheel and plowed into the back of an 18 wheel truck.

Sanook reported that an unspecified number of people were taken to Wang Noi Hospital after the crash at KM 55 near the Chang Beer factory on the Pahonyothin slip road inboundto Bangkok.

Driver of the bus Apichart Upatham, 44, said he had taken a group of people from Ban Bung, Chonburi to Wat Tha Sung in Uthai Thani.

He was on the way back and said he fell asleep.

He has been charged with negligence causing injury.

Thai media has failed to provide details of the casualties or any information about where the tourists are from