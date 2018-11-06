Toddler Ellie-May Minshull-Coyle: A mum and her ex-partner have been found NOT guilty of manslaughter but instead causing or allowing a tot’s death after she died tied to a ‘caged bed’.

Coyle’s 19-month-old daughter Ellie-May Minshull Coyle was found dead in the former couples’ Preston home in March last year.

Lauren Coyle, 19, and Reece Hitchcott, 20, were however cleared of the more serious charge of manslaughter.

Coyle sent a message to Hitchcott which read: “Stressed with Ellie. She was biting me so I put her in her room. She is banging her head off the walls. I have smacked her loads too.”

Hitchcott replied: “I will sort her out when I come home. I will put her in her room.”

The pair are due to be sentenced soon.