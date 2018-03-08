Thunderstorm wipes out houses

About 200 houses were damaged when a thunderstorm hit six villages in Kamphaeng Phet late on Wednesday night, said authorities.

Most of the affected houses in Tambon Angthong of Muang district had their roofs blown off by the strong winds, causing rain damage to electrical appliances. Ten houses were completely destroyed when they were brought down by the winds. Tambon Angthong Administrative Organisation mayor Chokchai Thom-in led officials to quickly survey the damage on Thursday morning so that villagers could get assistance from authorities as soon as possible. the nation