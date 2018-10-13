Thuggish Dad: A bricklayer dad murdered his son by shaking him so violently that his brain was badly damaged.

Reports show that Daniel McLaren held his head in his hands and listened from the dock as a prosecutor opened the case at Reading Crown Court.

Prosecutor Sally Howes QC read out a brain expert’s conclusion that four-and-a-half month old Jack McLaren had died as a result of bouts of shaking by his father.

The jury was told that the 30-year-old defendant had admitted a charge of manslaughter but this was not accepted by the prosecution and it was concluded he be tried on a charge of murder.

McLaren was arrested after investigations into Jack’s death followed his admission to hospital.