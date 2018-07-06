Three trapped boys have minor muscle weakness

Three of the 12 young footballers trapped in the cave show signs of “muscle weakness from exhaustion”, but their conditions are “not worrisome”, Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osotthanakorn said on Thursday night.
Following a multi-agency meeting, Narongsak revealed that extraction methods were further discussed, with most people agreeing that a long-distance dive was the best option now that the water level had lowered significantly.
The governor said risks would be further assessed and 100-per-cent safety was the goal.
No conclusions were reached as to when the dive might take place or who would be brought out first.