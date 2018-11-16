Three monks at two Yasothon temples arrested, defrocked for drug use

Officials from the National Buddhism Office sought help from the a local Army base and police to search the two temples on Wednesday.

At the Wat Thung Sawang Chaiyaphum, Phra Chakkraphan Deebung, 29, was arrested and defrocked after 9.23 grams of marijuana were found in his living quarters.

Phra Suwat Nonthalun, 32, and Phra Jittakorn Supala, 38, were arrested and defrocked at Wat Tub Tao after they tested positive for drug use.