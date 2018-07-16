Three killed in Bangkok in suspected love-triangle murder-suicide

The Phetkasem police station was told of the shootings at 3.30am.

Police, rescuers from the Potektueng Foundation and a doctor from Siriraj Hospital found the bodies on the ground floor of a five-storey shophouse that sells car care products on Soi Bang Kae-Klong Nong Yai in the city’s Bang Kae district.

The couple were identified as Somporn Choedkwanjai, 31, and her husband, Sorasak Sukhanthapong, 41. The alleged gunman was identified Chayut Boonwongthanachai, 45.

When police arrived, they found Chayut’s body on top of Sorsak’s. Somporn’s body was found by the iron gate to the house.

Chayut was shot once through his right temple, while Somporn and Sorasak were shot through the left temple.

Witnesses said Chayut had gone to talk to Somport at the restaurant where she worked at 1.30am. They had a quarrel and both went to the shop house.

The couple’s friends they heard a commotion and went to the house, where they saw Chayut hold Somporn by her neck and pull out his pistol. When Sorasak rushed in to try to help his wife, Chayut shot Somporn and then Sorsak before shooting himself, they said.

Police have still to establish the background to the incident.