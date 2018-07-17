Three injured in Phuket wedding party fight

Phuket City Police were notified of the incident at 2am at Baan Laem Tukkae in Koh Sirey.

Local residents told police, when they arrived, that two of the injured had already been taken to Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation Hospital.

They were O Pramongkit and Panya, who had sustained injures from cut wounds.

Another man, who also sustained serious injuries, was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital by Kusoldharm rescue workers.

Police also found three bullets at the scene.

Witnesses told police that before the incident happened, people at the party were enjoying the reception, drinking and dancing.

Two groups of teenagers then started arguing and later became involved in a chaotic fight.

Police were continuing their investigation with a view to taking action against the troublemakers as soon as possible.