The three were found dead near their motorcycle by passers-by who alerted police at 3.30am. Police responded to the accident on the Saeng Chuto Road in Kanchanaburi’s Tha Muang district. None of the men, who appeared to be no older than 25, carried identification documents.

Police found evidence that the bike slid on the road before hitting the power pole. They believe the bike was speeding when it lost control at the curve and hit the pole.