Three Chinese arrested in parcel scam

The raid was arranged by Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakpal, acting commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, after several people posted complaints to his Facebook page.

They said parcels had been sent to their houses with demands for “cash on delivery” (COD) payments and since they were out at the time their relatives had duly handed over the money. The parcels turned out to be useless, cheap or fake products.

The three suspects were identified as Shang Ju Kim, Dingman Wang and Li Hongjing (not official spellings).

They were arrested at a rented house in Pathum Thani, where police found large number of COD parcels that had been rejected by targeted recipients.

After questioning the three men, police searcedh a warehouse in Pathum Thani’s Klong Luang district and found 8,410 items; they were mostly cosmetic goods without the appropriate FDA licence, cheap electronic gadgets and fake sportswear.

Surachate said the arrested men had entered Thailand on tourist visas and allegedly made money by sending COD parcels to Thai people for about three months.

They were charged with fraud and being foreigners working without permission, smuggling goods into the country and selling unlicensed cosmetics.