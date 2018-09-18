Shocking footage has been released by Surrey Police that shows the moment that a lorry ploughed into a number of cars on the A34 resulting in the death of a mother and three children.

Tomasz Kroker was driving the heavy goods vehicle in August 2016 when he became distracted by his mobile phone.

His lapse in concentration led to an eight-car pile-up that killed 45-year-old Tracy Houghton, her two sons Ethan and Joshua Houghton, who were 13 and 11, and the daughter of her partner, 11-year-old Aimee Goldsmith.

Kroker was jailed for 10 years.



Aimee Goldsmith. Credit: PA

Now, as part of a week-long campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of driving whilst using a mobile phone, the harrowing footage has been released with the consent of the families of the victims.

Aimee Goldsmith’s mother, Kate, said: “I continue to see drivers using their phones and it sickens me,

“If they had seen the devastation they brought my family, or to other families, by using phones, illegally, distracting themselves from driving a potential weapon, would they be as sickened as we are?”



Josh and Ethan Houghton. Credit: PA

Ms Goldsmith’s son Jake was a witness to the incident. He was in the car behind the crash with his father. Ms Goldsmith spoke about how difficult it must continue to be for him.

She continued: “He [Jake] was in the car behind. He witnessed his sister dying, his best friend, his best friend’s brother and his dad’s partner. How do you recover from that?’

“Don’t use your mobile phone while you’re driving. You’ll kill yourself or someone else.”

Ethan and Josh’s father, Doug Houghton, also spoke of his despair at losing his two young sons and his partner.

He added: “The amount of pain and heartache I’ve gone through is kind of immeasurable.

“You still see people using their mobile phones. Does it take someone to be killed for people’s ideals to change?”

Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit Inspector Chris Huggins, said: “We are extremely grateful to the family for supporting our campaign and telling their heart wrenching story and the impact their loss has had on their lives.

“This case highlights the devastating consequences of using a mobile phone at the wheel and what life is like for those families and friends who lose a loved one.

“I hope those people who continue to ignore our warnings listen carefully to this family’s message and take note so that no one else has to experience their pain.”