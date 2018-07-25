Thirty-five foreigners arrested in tourist police’s weekly round-up

The foreign nationals were detained during a search of 62 areas, including three language schools and 11 ordinary schools, around the country.

Pol Maj-General Surachet Hakpal, deputy commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau, announced the results of the 18th so-called X-Ray Outlaw Foreigners Operation to press gathered at the Nana Plaza Hotel on Soi Sukhumvit 4 at 2am.

He said nine foreigners were arrested for overstaying their visas: six Indians, one Chinese, one Cameroonian, and one German.

Surachet added that 25 foreigners were arrested for sneaking into the Kingdom, seven Lao nationals, five from Myanmar, five Indians, four Cambodians, one Syrian, one Egyptian, one Yemen national and one Ugandan.

Another Indian was arrested on a criminal charge, he said.