The village head, Hamrozi, said the past six months saw three crocodile attacks in the river, and he suspected the cause of the conflicts was the crocodiles’ decreasing habitat due to illegal gold mining in the river.

Hamrozi said the other two survived their attacks, but Muslim died a day after his.

Muslim, 45, escaped the attack at first, but he suffered severe injuries to his leg. “His left leg, from the thigh to the calf, was injured badly,” Hamrozi said on Sunday.

Muslim got treatment from a local herbalist and medical personnel at Hanafie Hospital in nearby Dharmasraya regency, but he succumbed to his injuries at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.