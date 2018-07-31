The world’s busiest day for air travel, in one map

In 2017 the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) documented a record-breaking 4.1 billion people waiting in line to check-in, go through security, shuffle on board a plane and take to the skies. This compares to just a few million passengers in the 1950s.

We are flying more frequently than ever before and taking more long-haul trips. With cargo flights also added into the mix, it is easy to see why there is growing concern about the aviation industry’s increasing impact on the environment.

Aviation app and website FlightRadar24 tracks the flow of air traffic around the globe. Like ants marching across the screen, the service uses tiny plane icons to show real-time flight paths around the world.

In March 2018, the site recorded its busiest day of air travel since it launched back in 2007, logging 202,157 commercial, cargo and personal flights in a single day. This is equivalent to 140 planes taking off every minute somewhere around the globe.

According to FlightRadar24, weekdays tend to be busier than weekends and the figures for June showed that Fridays usually saw the most traffic.

A tweet revealed that the busiest day of the year usually occurs during the last week in August, as passengers in the US and Europe take their final opportunity to get away on vacation before the new school year begins.