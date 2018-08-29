Ever thought of putting the french fries inside the burger? No, me neither.

But one country in Europe has a bizarre custom of serving up their burgers with the chips on top of the meat.

So as well as the burger, the bun, the lettuce and onions, mayonnaise and ketchup is a thick layer of french fries.

Footage taken from a fast-food outlet in Skopje, Macedonia, shows staff serving up the local delicacy. They then use the same culinary tactic for a kebab.

Traveller George Maguire, who visited the cafe, said: ”It was blooming delicious. I ate two.

”But I felt terribly fat afterwards. They’re definitely an indulgence to be eaten in moderation.”

