Release Date: September 14th, 2018

Not Yet Rated

Plot Summary

From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home. The universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.

Cast: Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane

Director: Shane Black

Genres: Thriller , Adventure , Science fiction , Action

Production Co: Twentieth Century Fox, 20th Century Fox, Davis Entertainment, Silver Pictures, Lawrence Gordon Productions

Distributors: 20th Century Fox