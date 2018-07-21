Release Date: September 7th, 2018
Not Yet Rated
Plot Summary
When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together, they uncover the order’s unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of a demonic nun.
Cast: Demián Bichir, Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet, Charlotte Hope, Ingrid Bisu, Bonnie Aarons
Director: Corin Hardy
Genres: Horror , Thriller
Production Co: New Line Cinema, Atomic Monster
Distributors: Warner Bros. Pictures