All the leaks we’ve seen about the Galaxy Note 9 has been pretty standard of the phone development cycle. It’s different, but not too different, from its predecessor, even coming bundled with the same sort of design as the Note 8. Well now there’s been another leak and it points to a phone that isn’t all that different to the last big phone Samsung made – the Galaxy S9 Plus.

We’re still over a month away from the Note 9’s launch date, but sources speaking to TechTastic claim that the specs of the Note 9 are going to be very similar to the S9 Plus. Those sources claim that the Note 9’s design will also be very similar, albeit with a slightly larger screen (6.3-inch compared to the S9 Plus’s 6.2). That screen will be the typical WQHD, with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It’ll also have dimensions of 162 x 76.4 x 8.8mm, making it slightly thicker and wider than the both the S9 Plus and the Note 8. Apparently this discrepancy is due to the larger 4,000 mAh battery we’ve seen rumoured and the upgraded S-Pen that features Bluetooth and its own battery.

Also mentioned are dust and waterproofing that have been standard on Galaxy S and Note devices for some time, plus the same Exynos 9810 processor as the S9 Plus. As for storage, the site corroborates rumours that the Note 9 will have a 512GB variant, though as we’ve heard in the past that might be exclusive to China and Korea, alongside 128GB and 256GB. As for RAM it again claims that the cheaper 128GB phones will have 6GB of RAM, while the 256GB and 512GB will come with 8GB.

Finally TechTastic’s sources also claim the phone has new algorithms that improve the camera and image stabilisation, along with further updates to Samsung’s creep AR emojis. As for the camera itself we have the expected horizontal dual lens system, each with 12MP of resolution, and a fingerprint scanner underneath. Also mentioned is the USB-C charging port and headphone jack that we already knew about.

We’re getting close to the launch of the Note 9, and seeing as how all the rumours and leaks seem to be corroborating one another it’s fair to say we’re getting a good idea of what the final phone will look like. Now we just need to wait for Samsung to tell us all this information in person.