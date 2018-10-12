Monday- Girls in nice sexy dresses.

Tuesday- Girls in Schoolgirl outfits.

Wednesday- Girls in Camel toe outfits, thin white shorts and tops no panties or bra.

Thursday- Girls all in lingerie, stockings, body stockings, sexy panties and bra’s.

Friday- Girls dressed in sexy party dresses.

Saturday- Commando day, girls in sexy short skirts and dressed no panties.

Sunday- Free Sunday dinner for bills over 500bt.

The club is open daily from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm and serves up the perfect afternoon delight. The Camel Toe is conveniently locted in south Pattaya right on Soi Khaopai 10. Close to public transport, but away from the craziness of Pattaya.

A locals retreat with short time rooms nearby, and with early closing hours it is specifically designed for the gentlemen in Pattaya who prefer to stay away from the night life and craziness of Walking Street.

To get away from the Go Go bar, and class things up a little bit we invite you down to the Camel Toe for Tuesday School Uniform day, or any other afternoon.

So, if you fancy a change and want to get out of the city and step almost back into your own lounge, well head to Camel Toe, it’s a great place to visit, and one that you will definitely return to!

To add to your enjoyment, the Camel Toe has themed days where the beautiful girls dress up to thrill and impress. Tuesdays is school uniform days, and yes we all love a schoolgirl theme. On other days you will find the girls in Lingerie or more formal cocktail attire to make every day a special day for those who visit. If you still need an incentive to try out this great venue

The Camel Toe is Pattaya’s first themed gentlemen’s club, where the girls have a daily uniform that they wear most days, however, on the specialty days you may see the girls in all kinds of wear, from Lingerie, to Cocktail attire, and of course Tuesdays the pigtails and knee socks come out to play on these naughty school girls.

The Food

1 of 5

The Managment

The Camel Toe management makes every effort to ensure your more than comfortable during your visit, providing a variety of seating or lounging options with several bar stools and sofa areas depending on your preference

Private

They also offer you the option of a private drink with your friends or the friendly hostesses with multiple curtained off booths available. They even have a cinema room which can also be to used to hold “private parties”.

The Girls

1 of 9

Classic Hits Music

You shouldn’t be disappointed with the music or atmosphere at The Camel Toe. With a dimly lit ambiance throughout the bar and classic hits from the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s played at a volume that you can still comfortably hold a conversation over, Its spot on!

Unique Hostess Uniforms

The Camel Toe have TV’s placed in every corner of the bar for music video’s and entertainment purposes and the unique hostess uniforms have been specifically chosen to compliment the girls EVERY CURVE AND CREVICE making sure you’ll never be without an interesting view at the Toe!

Toe Carers

To complement The Camel Toe’s sexy hostess’s there is also the “Toe Carers”. The Toe Carers are there to run around not only getting your drinks but you will also see them walking around with FREE nibbles from time to time which is nice touch.

The Camel Toe is open daily from 1pm until late. Do yourself and the toes a favour and come and give them a tickle anytime you like.

ABOUT US