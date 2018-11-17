The National Police Board approved the spending of 200,000 baht to upgrade the Thappraya police booth to increase efficiency and support patrol officers.

Pattaya’s police chief, Pol. Col. Apichai Kroppech, and Pattaya Tourist Police Division’s commander, Pol. Lt. Col. Piyapong Ensarn cut the ribbon on the renovated booth at the Sor Tor Ro intersection on Pratamnak Hill.

Fixes were made to the roof, tiles, bathroom and landscaping. The booth helps tourists with route information, and allows crime victims to make reports.

There will be three police officers on duty daily in 12 hour shifts. Moreover, the said police booth will be a rest stop for patrol police and crime-suppression officers.