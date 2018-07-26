They seized 207kg of kratom, crystal methamphetamine and meth pills.

Thalang police arrested 19-year-old Weerachai “Bub” Jitjamnong from Phuket at a rented room in Thalang. Police seized a small quantity of crystal meth.

He was taken to Thalang police station where he was charged with illegal possession of a category 1 drug

Police also raided a house in the Sin Suk Thani housing estate in Thalang but 35-year-old Arnat Tongjan from Phang Nga was not present. An arrest warrant has been issued for Arnat.

Meanwhile, police said they seized 157 meth pills, 4 grams of marijuana and 207kg of fresh kratom leaves in the property.