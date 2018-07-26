Thalang police seize 207kg of drugs

Thalang police

Police raided four properties in Thalang over the past week in their crackdown on drugs.

 

They seized 207kg of kratom, crystal methamphetamine and meth pills.

Thalang police arrested 19-year-old Weerachai “Bub” Jitjamnong from Phuket at a rented room in Thalang. Police seized a small quantity of crystal meth.

He was taken to Thalang police station where he was charged with illegal possession of a category 1 drug

Police also raided a house in the Sin Suk Thani housing estate in Thalang but 35-year-old Arnat Tongjan from Phang Nga was not present. An arrest warrant has been issued for Arnat.

Meanwhile, police said they seized 157 meth pills, 4 grams of marijuana and 207kg of fresh kratom leaves in the property.

 

