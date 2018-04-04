Thais urged to wear retro-Thai costumes during Songkran festival

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Ministry of Culture are encouraging the people and foreign visitors to Thailand to wear retro-Thai costumes during Songkran festival.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Ministry of Culture jointly launched a campaign promoting the wearing of Thai costumes while celebrating the upcoming Songkran festival.

Tourism and Sports Minister Wirasak Kowsoorad said the campaign promotes the Thai people who travel to their home provinces during Songkran festival to wear retro- Thai costumes, making the atmosphere of the festival more beautiful.

In addition, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports will organize Water Festival 2018 in various locations across the country during 13-15 April 2018.

He said Thailand will host Sport Accord Convention 2018 during 15-20 April 2018, bringing together some 5,000 members of 100 sports associations to help boost the economy of tourism sector, and generate incomes to local villagers.

The Sport Accord Convention 2018 will lead to the improvement to sports associations, promoting the roles of the Thai people in international sports associations, and exhibiting Thailand’s readiness to host regional offices of international sports federations in the future. NTN EP